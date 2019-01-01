Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting LUMN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.01% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Lumen Technologies maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lumen Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lumen Technologies was filed on August 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lumen Technologies (LUMN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.10 to $11.00. The current price Lumen Technologies (LUMN) is trading at is $11.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
