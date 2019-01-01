Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Laredo Petroleum
Laredo Petroleum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) was reported by Raymond James on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting LPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.27% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) was provided by Raymond James, and Laredo Petroleum maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Laredo Petroleum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Laredo Petroleum was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Laredo Petroleum (LPI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $120.00 to $85.00. The current price Laredo Petroleum (LPI) is trading at is $83.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.