Cannara Biotech
(OTCQB:LOVFF)
0.077
-0.014[-15.38%]
At close: May 31
Day High/Low0.08 - 0.08
52 Week High/Low0.08 - 0.15
Open / Close0.08 / 0.08
Float / Outstanding- / 877M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 27.8K
Mkt Cap67.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Cannara Biotech (OTC:LOVFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cannara Biotech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$7.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cannara Biotech using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Cannara Biotech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cannara Biotech (OTCQB:LOVFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Cannara Biotech

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cannara Biotech (OTCQB:LOVFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Cannara Biotech

Q
What were Cannara Biotech’s (OTCQB:LOVFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Cannara Biotech

