What's Going On With Local Bounti Shares On Wednesday?

Last month, the company reported mixed fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results which highlighted a 27% annual revenue growth alongside improved net loss and adjusted EBITDA.

Details

Sales rose 24% year over year (Y/Y) to $12.5 million (vs. consensus of $15.0 million). The Y/Y growth was led by higher production and stronger performance across facilities in Georgia, Texas, and Washington.

Adjusted gross margin improved about 400 basis points to 29% in the quarter. The company reported loss per share of 38 cents versus consensus loss of 60 cents.

Kathleen Valiasek, president and CEO of Local Bounti, added, “We are carrying significant momentum into 2026 and what makes this moment especially exciting is that our improving execution is converging with a positive shift in the market. The same retailers and strategic partners who were cautious about controlled environment agriculture (CEA) a few years ago are now in active discussions about long-term supply partnerships.”

”The velocity of that engagement has picked up meaningfully. Achieving positive adjusted EBITDA remains our highest priority, and as we have shown in the cadence of our financial improvement over this past year, we have been charging ahead on all fronts to demonstrate our commitment toward achieving a sustainable model.”

The company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $10.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The company expects steady sequential improvement in revenue and a narrowing adjusted EBITDA loss in 2026. The company expects sales growth, cost reductions, and the ongoing ramp-up of its facilities.

Technical Analysis

The broader market saw gains on Tuesday, with the Technology sector rising 1.13%. Local Bounti’s decline came as the broader sector moved higher, indicating company-specific factors may have been at play.

Local Bounti is currently trading within its 52-week range, with a high of $4.00 and a low of 98 cents. The stock is trading 54.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 60.3% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum. However, it is trading 0.1% below its 200-day SMA, indicating some potential weakness in the longer-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 82.07, indicating that the stock is currently overbought. This high RSI level suggests that there may be upward price pressure, but it also raises caution for potential pullbacks as the stock may be due for a correction.

Key Resistance : $2.50 — This level has historically been a point where rallies have stalled.

: $2.50 — This level has historically been a point where rallies have stalled. Key Support: $2.00 — This level has tended to attract buying interest in the past.

Company Profile

Local Bounti is a controlled environment agriculture company focused on building local facilities operated by local teams to deliver fresh produce to communities while minimizing its carbon footprint. The company uses proprietary technology to grow leafy greens and herbs in smart greenhouses, employing a cultivation process that conserves water and land compared to conventional agriculture.

LOCL Stock Price Activity: Local Bounti shares were down 21.31% at $2.29 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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