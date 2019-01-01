Lingo Media Corp is an Educational Technology Industry company. It creates and markets a suite of English language learning solutions that consists of web-based software licensing subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice tools, and multi-platform applications. The company's operating segment includes Online English Language Learning; and Print-Based English Language Learning, which publishes English language learning textbook programs in China. Its geographical segments are Latin America, China, and Other, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.