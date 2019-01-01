QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.31
EPS
-0.01
Shares
35.5M
Outstanding
Lingo Media Corp is an Educational Technology Industry company. It creates and markets a suite of English language learning solutions that consists of web-based software licensing subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice tools, and multi-platform applications. The company's operating segment includes Online English Language Learning; and Print-Based English Language Learning, which publishes English language learning textbook programs in China. Its geographical segments are Latin America, China, and Other, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.

Lingo Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lingo Media (LMDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lingo Media (OTCPK: LMDCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lingo Media's (LMDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lingo Media.

Q

What is the target price for Lingo Media (LMDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lingo Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Lingo Media (LMDCF)?

A

The stock price for Lingo Media (OTCPK: LMDCF) is $0.0502 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lingo Media (LMDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lingo Media.

Q

When is Lingo Media (OTCPK:LMDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Lingo Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lingo Media (LMDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lingo Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Lingo Media (LMDCF) operate in?

A

Lingo Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.