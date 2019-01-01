QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lendlease's ongoing business comprises three segments: development, investments, and construction. Development accounted for more than half of EBITDA in 2020, and the future pipeline is so large it cannot be funded from its own balance sheet. The group is selling projects stakes to its funds management clients. This sacrifices development profit, in return for management fees, reduced risk, and capital to accelerate its development pipeline. Construction generates large revenues but slim margins. This business is retained to preserve expertise and scale for the development business. Lendlease sold its engineering and services business during the pandemic, but retains some risks, notably the Melbourne Metro project which has years to run.

Lendlease Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lendlease Group (LLESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lendlease Group (OTCPK: LLESF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lendlease Group's (LLESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lendlease Group.

Q

What is the target price for Lendlease Group (LLESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lendlease Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Lendlease Group (LLESF)?

A

The stock price for Lendlease Group (OTCPK: LLESF) is $7.4635 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:13:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lendlease Group (LLESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lendlease Group.

Q

When is Lendlease Group (OTCPK:LLESF) reporting earnings?

A

Lendlease Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lendlease Group (LLESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lendlease Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Lendlease Group (LLESF) operate in?

A

Lendlease Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.