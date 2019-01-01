ñol

Lithium South Development
(OTCQB:LISMF)
0.41
-0.0225[-5.20%]
At close: Jun 9
0.6283
0.2183[53.24%]
After Hours: 9:14AM EDT
Day High/Low0.4 - 0.43
52 Week High/Low0.29 - 0.86
Open / Close0.43 / 0.41
Float / Outstanding- / 96.3M
Vol / Avg.43.5K / 82.9K
Mkt Cap39.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float-

Lithium South Development (OTC:LISMF), Dividends

Lithium South Development issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lithium South Development generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Lithium South Development Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lithium South Development (LISMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium South Development.

Q
What date did I need to own Lithium South Development (LISMF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium South Development.

Q
How much per share is the next Lithium South Development (LISMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium South Development.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lithium South Development (OTCQB:LISMF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium South Development.

