Lithium South Development Corp is a mining company. It is an exploration-stage junior mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Argentina. It is focused on the development of its flagship lithium brine project, the Hombre Muerto Norte lithium project (HMN) in the Salta province of Argentina.

Lithium South Development Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithium South Development (LISMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithium South Development (OTCQB: LISMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lithium South Development's (LISMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithium South Development.

Q

What is the target price for Lithium South Development (LISMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lithium South Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithium South Development (LISMF)?

A

The stock price for Lithium South Development (OTCQB: LISMF) is $0.391025 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithium South Development (LISMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium South Development.

Q

When is Lithium South Development (OTCQB:LISMF) reporting earnings?

A

Lithium South Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lithium South Development (LISMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithium South Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithium South Development (LISMF) operate in?

A

Lithium South Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.