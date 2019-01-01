Lion Corp is a Japanese household and personal products manufacturer. Its operations are the manufacture and sale of soaps, cleansers, toothpastes, toothbrushes, hair-care products, skin-care products, cooking-related products, and pharmaceuticals. Lion also exports its products to overseas affiliates. The business is divided into the consumer products business, the overseas business, the industrial products business, and others. The major overseas markets are Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Malaysia.