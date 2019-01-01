ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Life Insurance
(OTCEM:LINSA)
26.00
00
At close: Apr 21
24.03
-1.9700[-7.58%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Life Insurance (OTC:LINSA), Dividends

Life Insurance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Life Insurance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 16, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Life Insurance Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Life Insurance (LINSA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life Insurance. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 15, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Life Insurance (LINSA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life Insurance (LINSA). The last dividend payout was on May 15, 2012 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Life Insurance (LINSA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life Insurance (LINSA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 15, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Life Insurance (OTCEM:LINSA)?
A

Life Insurance has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Life Insurance (LINSA) was $0.21 and was paid out next on May 15, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.