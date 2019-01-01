QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Life Insurance Co provides insurance services the United States. It provides life insurance, dental insurance, cancer insurance, accident insurance, critical insurance, and hospital indemnity insurance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Life Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Life Insurance (LINSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Life Insurance (OTCEM: LINSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Life Insurance's (LINSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Life Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for Life Insurance (LINSA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Life Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for Life Insurance (LINSA)?

A

The stock price for Life Insurance (OTCEM: LINSA) is $26 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:18:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Life Insurance (LINSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2012.

Q

When is Life Insurance (OTCEM:LINSA) reporting earnings?

A

Life Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Life Insurance (LINSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Life Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Life Insurance (LINSA) operate in?

A

Life Insurance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.