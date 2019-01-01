QQQ
Lifenet Insurance Co is a Japan-based company engaged in the life insurance business. Primarily, it is involved in the underwriting of insurance and asset management. The company's products include Periodic death insurance, Lifetime medical insurance, Cancer insurance, and Unemployment insurance. Additionally, it markets its insurance products and services directly to customers through the internet.

Lifenet Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifenet Insurance (LIFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifenet Insurance (OTCPK: LIFNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lifenet Insurance's (LIFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lifenet Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for Lifenet Insurance (LIFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lifenet Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifenet Insurance (LIFNF)?

A

The stock price for Lifenet Insurance (OTCPK: LIFNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lifenet Insurance (LIFNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifenet Insurance.

Q

When is Lifenet Insurance (OTCPK:LIFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Lifenet Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lifenet Insurance (LIFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifenet Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifenet Insurance (LIFNF) operate in?

A

Lifenet Insurance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.