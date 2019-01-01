QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Livechain Inc operates as a Shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Livechain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Livechain (LICH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Livechain (OTCPK: LICH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Livechain's (LICH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Livechain.

Q

What is the target price for Livechain (LICH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Livechain

Q

Current Stock Price for Livechain (LICH)?

A

The stock price for Livechain (OTCPK: LICH) is $0.03255 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:09:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Livechain (LICH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Livechain.

Q

When is Livechain (OTCPK:LICH) reporting earnings?

A

Livechain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Livechain (LICH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Livechain.

Q

What sector and industry does Livechain (LICH) operate in?

A

Livechain is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.