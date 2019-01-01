QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.09/3.81%
52 Wk
1.75 - 4
Mkt Cap
838.2M
Payout Ratio
19.75
Open
-
P/E
4.91
EPS
0.99
Shares
372.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Light SA is a Brazilian private-public utility of which the state-owned power company, CEMIG, wields a controlling stake. Headquartered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Light primarily generates, distributes, and trades energy. To do this, the company owns and operates a portfolio of hydroelectric power plants that serve the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro. Light derives most of its revenue from the supplying of energy, with network usage and the construction of assets also bringing in substantial amounts of revenue. The vast majority of the company's customers are residential consumers. Larger commercial customers represent the second- largest group.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Light Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Light (LGSXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Light (OTCPK: LGSXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Light's (LGSXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Light.

Q

What is the target price for Light (LGSXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Light

Q

Current Stock Price for Light (LGSXY)?

A

The stock price for Light (OTCPK: LGSXY) is $2.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:54:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Light (LGSXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 26, 2012.

Q

When is Light (OTCPK:LGSXY) reporting earnings?

A

Light does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Light (LGSXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Light.

Q

What sector and industry does Light (LGSXY) operate in?

A

Light is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.