|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Light (OTCPK: LGSXY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Light.
There is no analysis for Light
The stock price for Light (OTCPK: LGSXY) is $2.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:54:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 26, 2012.
Light does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Light.
Light is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.