There is no Press for this Ticker
Light Media Holdings Inc works as an Inspirational Media Specialist. It consists of web and mobile-enabled digital properties, apps, and social media platforms, providing news, information, and entertainment that provide clients with a powerful reach and visibility within and throughout the media demographic. The company enables sponsors and advertisers to realize the superior benefits of integrated 360-digital advertising reach via audio/video, banner ads, e-blasts, and social media engagement.


Light Media Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Light Media Hldgs (LGMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Light Media Hldgs (OTCPK: LGMH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Light Media Hldgs's (LGMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Light Media Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Light Media Hldgs (LGMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Light Media Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Light Media Hldgs (LGMH)?

A

The stock price for Light Media Hldgs (OTCPK: LGMH) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:02:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Light Media Hldgs (LGMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Light Media Hldgs.

Q

When is Light Media Hldgs (OTCPK:LGMH) reporting earnings?

A

Light Media Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Light Media Hldgs (LGMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Light Media Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Light Media Hldgs (LGMH) operate in?

A

Light Media Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.