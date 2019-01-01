QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 1.36
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
57.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Link Global Technologies Inc is a innovative power and infrastructure solution provider for digital mining and data hosting operations. LINK maximizes the potential of today's technologies through power solutions. It builds and manages semi-portable, self-contained power solutions that can be rapidly deployed in virtually any environment. With the low-cost, energy-efficient and smart infrastructure company provides digital mining services to third parties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Link Global Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Link Global Technologies (LGLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Link Global Technologies (OTCPK: LGLOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Link Global Technologies's (LGLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Link Global Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Link Global Technologies (LGLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Link Global Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Link Global Technologies (LGLOF)?

A

The stock price for Link Global Technologies (OTCPK: LGLOF) is $0.0763 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Link Global Technologies (LGLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Link Global Technologies.

Q

When is Link Global Technologies (OTCPK:LGLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Link Global Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Link Global Technologies (LGLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Link Global Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Link Global Technologies (LGLOF) operate in?

A

Link Global Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.