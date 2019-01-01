ñol

Legal & General Group
(OTCPK:LGGNY)
16.348
-0.177[-1.07%]
Last update: 3:12PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.33 - 16.8
52 Week High/Low14.4 - 21.5
Open / Close16.36 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.366.6K / 63K
Mkt Cap19.5B
P/E8.06
50d Avg. Price16.89
Div / Yield1.23/7.42%
Payout Ratio55.21
EPS-
Total Float-

Legal & General Group (OTC:LGGNY), Dividends

Legal & General Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Legal & General Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 31, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Legal & General Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Legal & General Group (LGGNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legal & General Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Legal & General Group (LGGNY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legal & General Group (LGGNY). The last dividend payout was on November 12, 1998 and was $0.40

Q
How much per share is the next Legal & General Group (LGGNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legal & General Group (LGGNY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on November 12, 1998

Q
What is the dividend yield for Legal & General Group (OTCPK:LGGNY)?
A

The most current yield for Legal & General Group (LGGNY) is 0.00% and is payable next on November 12, 1998

