LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

LifeMD beat estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $10.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LifeMD's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.62 -0.31 -0.67 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.36 -0.51 -0.38 Revenue Estimate 27.47M 25.48M 21.08M 18.21M Revenue Actual 27.42M 24.95M 22.31M 18.20M

