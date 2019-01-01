ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
LifeMD
(NASDAQ:LFMD)
2.19
-0.11[-4.78%]
Last update: 2:26PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.17 - 2.29
52 Week High/Low1.85 - 16.28
Open / Close2.29 / -
Float / Outstanding25.3M / 30.8M
Vol / Avg.81K / 126K
Mkt Cap67.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.46
Total Float25.3M

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LifeMD reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 13

EPS

$-0.250

Quarterly Revenue

$29M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$29M

Earnings Recap

 

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LifeMD beat estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $10.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LifeMD's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.62 -0.31 -0.67
EPS Actual -0.29 -0.36 -0.51 -0.38
Revenue Estimate 27.47M 25.48M 21.08M 18.21M
Revenue Actual 27.42M 24.95M 22.31M 18.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of LifeMD using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

LifeMD Questions & Answers

Q
When is LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) reporting earnings?
A

LifeMD (LFMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-2.49, which missed the estimate of $-0.24.

Q
What were LifeMD’s (NASDAQ:LFMD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $12.9M, which missed the estimate of $13.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.