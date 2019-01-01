LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LifeMD beat estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $10.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LifeMD's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.62
|-0.31
|-0.67
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.36
|-0.51
|-0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|27.47M
|25.48M
|21.08M
|18.21M
|Revenue Actual
|27.42M
|24.95M
|22.31M
|18.20M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of LifeMD using advanced sorting and filters.
LifeMD Questions & Answers
LifeMD (LFMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-2.49, which missed the estimate of $-0.24.
The Actual Revenue was $12.9M, which missed the estimate of $13.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.