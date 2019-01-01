ñol

Ledyard Financial Group
(OTCQB:LFGP)
22.00
00
Last update: 9:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low21 - 27.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 2K
Mkt Cap73.7M
P/E9.24
50d Avg. Price22.83
Div / Yield0.84/3.82%
Payout Ratio33.61
EPS0.56
Total Float-

Ledyard Financial Group (OTC:LFGP), Dividends

Ledyard Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ledyard Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.64%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ledyard Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ledyard Financial Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ledyard Financial Group (OTCQB:LFGP)?
A

The most current yield for Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 2, 2006

