Ledyard Financial Group (OTC:LFGP), Dividends

Ledyard Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ledyard Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Ledyard Financial Group.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.21
There are no upcoming dividends for Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 27, 2022
The most current yield for Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 2, 2006
Browse dividends on all stocks.