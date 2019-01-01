QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Ledyard Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, operates in two segments: banking and wealth advisory services. The Banking segment consists of lending to commercial and consumer customers, as well as deposit gathering activities. The Wealth advisory services include financial planning services, investment management services, personal tax services, trustee services, and estate planning. All of its revenues come from the Banking segment.

Ledyard Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ledyard Financial Group (OTCQB: LFGP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ledyard Financial Group's (LFGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ledyard Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ledyard Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP)?

A

The stock price for Ledyard Financial Group (OTCQB: LFGP) is $24.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:38:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Ledyard Financial Group (OTCQB:LFGP) reporting earnings?

A

Ledyard Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ledyard Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ledyard Financial Group (LFGP) operate in?

A

Ledyard Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.