QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings
(OTCPK:LFAP)
0.0015
0.0001[7.14%]
Last update: 2:08PM
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.05
Open / Close0 / -
Float / Outstanding783.8M / 957.6M
Vol / Avg.30.7M / 8.7M
Mkt Cap1.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (OTC:LFAP), Dividends

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (OTCPK:LFAP)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

