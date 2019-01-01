LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Inc is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The company delivers progressive financial indices and marketing platforms for the LGBTQ community and its supporters. It has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which the company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality.