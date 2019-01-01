QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Inc is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The company delivers progressive financial indices and marketing platforms for the LGBTQ community and its supporters. It has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which the company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality.

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (OTCPK: LFAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings's (LFAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP)?

A

The stock price for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (OTCPK: LFAP) is $0.0014 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

Q

When is LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (OTCPK:LFAP) reporting earnings?

A

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) operate in?

A

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.