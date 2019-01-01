Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$22.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22.6M
Earnings History
Lion Electric Questions & Answers
When is Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) reporting earnings?
Lion Electric (LEV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lion Electric’s (NYSE:LEV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
