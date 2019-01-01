|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lion Electric.
The latest price target for Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) was reported by BMO Capital on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LEV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.42% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) is $7.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lion Electric.
Lion Electric’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lion Electric.
Lion Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.