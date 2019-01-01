QQQ
The Lion Electric Co is a manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. It creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American company engaged in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.



Lion Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lion Electric (LEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lion Electric's (LEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lion Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Lion Electric (LEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) was reported by BMO Capital on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LEV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.42% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lion Electric (LEV)?

A

The stock price for Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) is $7.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lion Electric (LEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lion Electric.

Q

When is Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) reporting earnings?

A

Lion Electric's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Lion Electric (LEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lion Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Lion Electric (LEV) operate in?

A

Lion Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.