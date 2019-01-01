QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Lenta IPJSC, formerly Lenta PLC operates a chain of retail stores in Russia. The company operates more than 200 hypermarkets Russia. It also has more than 80 supermarkets in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Through its hypermarkets and supermarkets, it sells products varying from household goods, daily need products, food, and drinks. Revenues are generated by the sale of these products directly to the consumer.

Lenta IPJSC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lenta IPJSC (LENTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lenta IPJSC (OTCPK: LENTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lenta IPJSC's (LENTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lenta IPJSC.

Q

What is the target price for Lenta IPJSC (LENTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lenta IPJSC

Q

Current Stock Price for Lenta IPJSC (LENTY)?

A

The stock price for Lenta IPJSC (OTCPK: LENTY) is $1.7747 last updated Mon Mar 16 2020 16:44:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lenta IPJSC (LENTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lenta IPJSC.

Q

When is Lenta IPJSC (OTCPK:LENTY) reporting earnings?

A

Lenta IPJSC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lenta IPJSC (LENTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lenta IPJSC.

Q

What sector and industry does Lenta IPJSC (LENTY) operate in?

A

Lenta IPJSC is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.