Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Leju Holdings Ltd is an online real estate services provider. The company, through its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities, is principally engaged in providing online advertising, e-commerce services, and listing services in the People's Republic of China. The company integrates its online platform with offline services to facilitate residential property transactions and home renovation transactions. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA. A majority of its revenues are concentrated in China's major urban centers, including Beijing, Hainan, Guangzhou, and Ningbo.

Leju Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leju Holdings (LEJU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leju Holdings (NYSE: LEJU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leju Holdings's (LEJU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Leju Holdings (LEJU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Leju Holdings (NYSE: LEJU) was reported by JP Morgan on August 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LEJU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Leju Holdings (LEJU)?

A

The stock price for Leju Holdings (NYSE: LEJU) is $0.6221 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:05:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leju Holdings (LEJU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2015.

Q

When is Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) reporting earnings?

A

Leju Holdings’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Leju Holdings (LEJU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leju Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Leju Holdings (LEJU) operate in?

A

Leju Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.