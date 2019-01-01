Leju Holdings Ltd is an online real estate services provider. The company, through its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities, is principally engaged in providing online advertising, e-commerce services, and listing services in the People's Republic of China. The company integrates its online platform with offline services to facilitate residential property transactions and home renovation transactions. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA. A majority of its revenues are concentrated in China's major urban centers, including Beijing, Hainan, Guangzhou, and Ningbo.