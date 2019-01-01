Life Clips Inc operates in the business of digital devices to capture videos and pictures. It offers a varied range of cameras, batteries, and adapters. The firm focuses on the marketing of the HP-branded cameras as well as the Mobeego branded batteries in the United States as well as internationally. In addition, it also operates in the energy unit product division which consists of a custom designed plastic casing, shaped like a small can of energy drink, hosting a powerful lithium battery for charging mobile devices.