Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
9.8K/23.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
18.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Life Clips Inc operates in the business of digital devices to capture videos and pictures. It offers a varied range of cameras, batteries, and adapters. The firm focuses on the marketing of the HP-branded cameras as well as the Mobeego branded batteries in the United States as well as internationally. In addition, it also operates in the energy unit product division which consists of a custom designed plastic casing, shaped like a small can of energy drink, hosting a powerful lithium battery for charging mobile devices.

Life Clips Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Life Clips (LCLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Life Clips (OTCPK: LCLP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Life Clips's (LCLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Life Clips.

Q

What is the target price for Life Clips (LCLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Life Clips

Q

Current Stock Price for Life Clips (LCLP)?

A

The stock price for Life Clips (OTCPK: LCLP) is $0.010665 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Life Clips (LCLP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life Clips.

Q

When is Life Clips (OTCPK:LCLP) reporting earnings?

A

Life Clips does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Life Clips (LCLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Life Clips.

Q

What sector and industry does Life Clips (LCLP) operate in?

A

Life Clips is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.