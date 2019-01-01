QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.25/4.15%
52 Wk
29.77 - 40
Mkt Cap
775.6M
Payout Ratio
84.25
Open
-
P/E
27.62
EPS
1.26
Shares
25.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Livechat Software SA is a Poland based company offering services in the SaaS (Software as a Service) model supporting sales and customer service. The company has developed LiveChat which is tool that is used for direct communication between the website visitor and its owner. For the end user it has the form of a chat window placed on the website.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Livechat Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Livechat Software (LCHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Livechat Software (OTCEM: LCHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Livechat Software's (LCHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Livechat Software.

Q

What is the target price for Livechat Software (LCHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Livechat Software

Q

Current Stock Price for Livechat Software (LCHTF)?

A

The stock price for Livechat Software (OTCEM: LCHTF) is $30.1219 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 17:11:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Livechat Software (LCHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Livechat Software.

Q

When is Livechat Software (OTCEM:LCHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Livechat Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Livechat Software (LCHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Livechat Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Livechat Software (LCHTF) operate in?

A

Livechat Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.