QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
L'Occitane International
(OTCPK:LCCTF)
2.975
00
Last update: 9:36AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.77 - 4.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.9K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E20.47
50d Avg. Price3.18
Div / Yield0.04/1.44%
Payout Ratio27.11
EPS-
Total Float-

L'Occitane International (OTC:LCCTF), Dividends

L'Occitane International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash L'Occitane International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

L'Occitane International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next L'Occitane International (LCCTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for L'Occitane International.

Q
What date did I need to own L'Occitane International (LCCTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for L'Occitane International.

Q
How much per share is the next L'Occitane International (LCCTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for L'Occitane International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for L'Occitane International (OTCPK:LCCTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for L'Occitane International.

