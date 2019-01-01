L'Occitane International manufactures and sells beauty and well-being products with natural and organic ingredients. It currently has six brands: L'Occitane en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L'Occitane au Brésil, LimeLife by Alcone, and Elemis. L'Occitane en Provence is the core brand and contributed 88% to group sales in the financial year ended March 2021. The company sells its products mainly through its own retail stores but also through distributors and other channels. It has a global presence; its top three markets are the United States, Japan, and China.