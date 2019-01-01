QQQ
L'Occitane International manufactures and sells beauty and well-being products with natural and organic ingredients. It currently has six brands: L'Occitane en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L'Occitane au Brésil, LimeLife by Alcone, and Elemis. L'Occitane en Provence is the core brand and contributed 88% to group sales in the financial year ended March 2021. The company sells its products mainly through its own retail stores but also through distributors and other channels. It has a global presence; its top three markets are the United States, Japan, and China.

L'Occitane International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy L'Occitane International (LCCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of L'Occitane International (OTCPK: LCCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are L'Occitane International's (LCCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for L'Occitane International.

Q

What is the target price for L'Occitane International (LCCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for L'Occitane International

Q

Current Stock Price for L'Occitane International (LCCTF)?

A

The stock price for L'Occitane International (OTCPK: LCCTF) is $4.05 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 17:58:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does L'Occitane International (LCCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for L'Occitane International.

Q

When is L'Occitane International (OTCPK:LCCTF) reporting earnings?

A

L'Occitane International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is L'Occitane International (LCCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for L'Occitane International.

Q

What sector and industry does L'Occitane International (LCCTF) operate in?

A

L'Occitane International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.