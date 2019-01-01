Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.450
Quarterly Revenue
$45.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$45.1M
Earnings History
Luther Burbank Questions & Answers
When is Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) reporting earnings?
Luther Burbank (LBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.21.
What were Luther Burbank’s (NASDAQ:LBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $33M, which beat the estimate of $32.7M.
