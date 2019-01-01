Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp
Lakeland Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) was reported by Raymond James on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting LBAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) was provided by Raymond James, and Lakeland Bancorp maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lakeland Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lakeland Bancorp was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $20.00. The current price Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) is trading at is $15.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
