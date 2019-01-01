QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Lazydays Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lazydays Holdings (LAZYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lazydays Holdings (OTC: LAZYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lazydays Holdings's (LAZYW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lazydays Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Lazydays Holdings (LAZYW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lazydays Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Lazydays Holdings (LAZYW)?

A

The stock price for Lazydays Holdings (OTC: LAZYW) is $2.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lazydays Holdings (LAZYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lazydays Holdings.

Q

When is Lazydays Holdings (OTC:LAZYW) reporting earnings?

A

Lazydays Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lazydays Holdings (LAZYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lazydays Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Lazydays Holdings (LAZYW) operate in?

A

Lazydays Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTC.