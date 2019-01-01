|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lazydays Holdings’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) was reported by Truist Securities on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting LAZY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) is $15.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lazydays Holdings.
Lazydays Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lazydays Holdings.
Lazydays Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.