Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/171.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.45 - 25.74
Mkt Cap
199.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.08
EPS
1.69
Shares
12.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Lazydays Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lazydays Holdings's (LAZY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) was reported by Truist Securities on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting LAZY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lazydays Holdings (LAZY)?

A

The stock price for Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) is $15.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lazydays Holdings.

Q

When is Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) reporting earnings?

A

Lazydays Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lazydays Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) operate in?

A

Lazydays Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.