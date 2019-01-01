Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics
The latest price target for Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA) was reported by EF Hutton on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.25 expecting KTTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 289.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA) was provided by EF Hutton, and Pasithea Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pasithea Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pasithea Therapeutics was filed on December 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.25. The current price Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) is trading at is $0.84, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
