DWS Strategic Municipal
(NYSE:KSM)
9.72
0.12[1.25%]
At close: May 27
9.3929
-0.3271[-3.37%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low9.66 - 9.74
52 Week High/Low9.04 - 12.99
Open / Close9.66 / 9.74
Float / Outstanding- / 11.2M
Vol / Avg.36.2K / 27.5K
Mkt Cap108.9M
P/E12
50d Avg. Price9.7
Div / Yield0.48/5.00%
Payout Ratio67.38
EPS-
Total Float-

DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DWS Strategic Municipal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DWS Strategic Municipal using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

DWS Strategic Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for DWS Strategic Municipal

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM)?
A

There are no earnings for DWS Strategic Municipal

Q
What were DWS Strategic Municipal’s (NYSE:KSM) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for DWS Strategic Municipal

