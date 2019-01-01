ñol

Kimbell Royalty Partners
(NYSE:KRP)
19.18
-0.02[-0.10%]
At close: May 27
19.20
0.0200[0.10%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low19.04 - 19.51
52 Week High/Low10 - 19.7
Open / Close19.22 / 19.16
Float / Outstanding53.7M / 57.3M
Vol / Avg.386.2K / 381.9K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E58.18
50d Avg. Price17.09
Div / Yield1.88/9.79%
Payout Ratio400
EPS-0.2
Total Float53.7M

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kimbell Royalty Partners generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.9%

Annual Dividend

$1.88

Last Dividend

May 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kimbell Royalty Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimbell Royalty Partners. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on May 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP). The last dividend payout was on May 9, 2022 and was $0.47

Q
How much per share is the next Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on May 9, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)?
A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) was $0.47 and was paid out next on May 9, 2022.

