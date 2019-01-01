QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Katapult Holdings Inc is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform company and provides alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. It is an eCommerce focused FinTech company offering an innovative lease purchase solution to consumers and enabling essential transactions at the merchant point of sale. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States.

Katapult Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Katapult Holdings (KPLTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ: KPLTW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Katapult Holdings's (KPLTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Katapult Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Katapult Holdings (KPLTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Katapult Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Katapult Holdings (KPLTW)?

A

The stock price for Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ: KPLTW) is $0.345 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Katapult Holdings (KPLTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Katapult Holdings.

Q

When is Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLTW) reporting earnings?

A

Katapult Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Katapult Holdings (KPLTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Katapult Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Katapult Holdings (KPLTW) operate in?

A

Katapult Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.