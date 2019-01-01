ñol

Komo Plant Based Foods
(OTCQB:KOMOF)
0.04
-0.0001[-0.25%]
At close: May 27
0.0709
0.0309[77.25%]
After Hours: 8:50AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.04 - 0.07
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.5
Open / Close0.04 / 0.04
Float / Outstanding- / 89.4M
Vol / Avg.240.1K / 113.7K
Mkt Cap3.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Komo Plant Based Foods (OTC:KOMOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Komo Plant Based Foods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$166.1K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Komo Plant Based Foods using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Komo Plant Based Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCQB:KOMOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Komo Plant Based Foods

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCQB:KOMOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Komo Plant Based Foods

Q
What were Komo Plant Based Foods’s (OTCQB:KOMOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Komo Plant Based Foods

