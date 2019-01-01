QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/318.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
6.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
85.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc is a plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals. Komo's mission is to share the love of plant-based foods through products that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. Its experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreate vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through its eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Komo Comfort Foods product includes plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and it is also launching a new line of Plant-Based Meal Helpers.


Komo Plant Based Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCQB: KOMOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Komo Plant Based Foods's (KOMOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Komo Plant Based Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Komo Plant Based Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF)?

A

The stock price for Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCQB: KOMOF) is $0.0785 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Komo Plant Based Foods.

Q

When is Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCQB:KOMOF) reporting earnings?

A

Komo Plant Based Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Komo Plant Based Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF) operate in?

A

Komo Plant Based Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.