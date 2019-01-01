Komo Plant Based Foods Inc is a plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals. Komo's mission is to share the love of plant-based foods through products that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. Its experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreate vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through its eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Komo Comfort Foods product includes plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and it is also launching a new line of Plant-Based Meal Helpers.