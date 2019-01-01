ñol

Coca-Cola Femsa
(NYSE:KOF)
59.51
1.57[2.71%]
At close: May 27
59.51
00
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low58.02 - 59.51
52 Week High/Low46.91 - 59.07
Open / Close58.32 / 59.51
Float / Outstanding- / 210.1M
Vol / Avg.106.5K / 109.9K
Mkt Cap12.5B
P/E15.64
50d Avg. Price55.03
Div / Yield2.56/4.42%
Payout Ratio67.81
EPS13.78
Total Float-

Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF), Dividends

Coca-Cola Femsa issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Coca-Cola Femsa generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.72%

Annual Dividend

$2.676

Last Dividend

May 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Coca-Cola Femsa Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Femsa. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.34 on May 13, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF). The last dividend payout was on May 13, 2022 and was $1.34

Q
How much per share is the next Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.34 on May 13, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF)?
A

Coca-Cola Femsa has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) was $1.34 and was paid out next on May 13, 2022.

