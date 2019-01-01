QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
0.54/6.12%
52 Wk
7.79 - 11.81
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-36.18
Shares
246.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Konica Minolta is a Japanese equipment and material manufacturer that operates globally, generating most of its revenue in Europe, North America and Japan. The company is divided into the office, professional print, healthcare, and the industrial segments. The office business (which includes office tools such as printers as well as IT solutions) is the biggest contributor to revenue, followed by the professional print business (which includes commercial and industrial print systems). The industrial business focuses on development, manufacture, and sales of performance materials and optical systems for industrial use. The healthcare segment provides X-ray diagnostics systems, ultrasound diagnostics tools, and medical IT services.

Konica Minolta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Konica Minolta (KNCAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Konica Minolta (OTCPK: KNCAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Konica Minolta's (KNCAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Konica Minolta.

Q

What is the target price for Konica Minolta (KNCAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Konica Minolta

Q

Current Stock Price for Konica Minolta (KNCAY)?

A

The stock price for Konica Minolta (OTCPK: KNCAY) is $8.7735 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:00:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Konica Minolta (KNCAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Konica Minolta (OTCPK:KNCAY) reporting earnings?

A

Konica Minolta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Konica Minolta (KNCAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Konica Minolta.

Q

What sector and industry does Konica Minolta (KNCAY) operate in?

A

Konica Minolta is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.