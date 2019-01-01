Konica Minolta is a Japanese equipment and material manufacturer that operates globally, generating most of its revenue in Europe, North America and Japan. The company is divided into the office, professional print, healthcare, and the industrial segments. The office business (which includes office tools such as printers as well as IT solutions) is the biggest contributor to revenue, followed by the professional print business (which includes commercial and industrial print systems). The industrial business focuses on development, manufacture, and sales of performance materials and optical systems for industrial use. The healthcare segment provides X-ray diagnostics systems, ultrasound diagnostics tools, and medical IT services.