ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kemiao Garment Holding
(OTCPK:KMGH)
0.01
00
At close: Dec 9
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 3.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding40M / 40.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap400.6K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Kemiao Garment Holding (OTC:KMGH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kemiao Garment Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kemiao Garment Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kemiao Garment Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kemiao Garment Holding (OTCPK:KMGH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kemiao Garment Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kemiao Garment Holding (OTCPK:KMGH)?
A

There are no earnings for Kemiao Garment Holding

Q
What were Kemiao Garment Holding’s (OTCPK:KMGH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kemiao Garment Holding

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.