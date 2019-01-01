QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 7
Mkt Cap
400.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
40.1M
Outstanding
Kemiao Garment Holding Group is intending to engage in the business of technology integration and ecology.

Kemiao Garment Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kemiao Garment Holding (KMGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kemiao Garment Holding (OTCPK: KMGH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kemiao Garment Holding's (KMGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kemiao Garment Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Kemiao Garment Holding (KMGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kemiao Garment Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Kemiao Garment Holding (KMGH)?

A

The stock price for Kemiao Garment Holding (OTCPK: KMGH) is $0.01 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 14:30:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kemiao Garment Holding (KMGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kemiao Garment Holding.

Q

When is Kemiao Garment Holding (OTCPK:KMGH) reporting earnings?

A

Kemiao Garment Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kemiao Garment Holding (KMGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kemiao Garment Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Kemiao Garment Holding (KMGH) operate in?

A

Kemiao Garment Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.