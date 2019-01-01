QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Keller Manufacturing Co Inc is engaged in freight forwarding and brokerage business.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Keller Manufacturing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keller Manufacturing (OTCPK: KMFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keller Manufacturing's (KMFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keller Manufacturing.

Q

What is the target price for Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keller Manufacturing

Q

Current Stock Price for Keller Manufacturing (KMFI)?

A

The stock price for Keller Manufacturing (OTCPK: KMFI) is $0.17 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:13:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 19, 2003 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2003.

Q

When is Keller Manufacturing (OTCPK:KMFI) reporting earnings?

A

Keller Manufacturing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keller Manufacturing.

Q

What sector and industry does Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) operate in?

A

Keller Manufacturing is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.