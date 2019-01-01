|Date
There are no as such competitors for Kayne Anderson NextGen.
The latest price target for Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE: KMF) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE: KMF) is $7.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.
Kayne Anderson NextGen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kayne Anderson NextGen.
Kayne Anderson NextGen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.