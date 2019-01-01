Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC), Dividends

Kulicke & Soffa Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kulicke & Soffa Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Kulicke & Soffa Indus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 11, 2022.
