QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kulicke & Soffa Indus
(NASDAQ:KLIC)
53.37
1.68[3.25%]
At close: May 27
53.37
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low52.11 - 53.56
52 Week High/Low45.01 - 75.29
Open / Close52.51 / 53.37
Float / Outstanding41.4M / 59.1M
Vol / Avg.592.5K / 858.4K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E6.58
50d Avg. Price52.46
Div / Yield0.68/1.32%
Payout Ratio7.9
EPS1.89
Total Float41.4M

Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC), Dividends

Kulicke & Soffa Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kulicke & Soffa Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.29%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

Mar 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kulicke & Soffa Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kulicke & Soffa Indus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 11, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC). The last dividend payout was on April 11, 2022 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on April 11, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC)?
A

Kulicke & Soffa Indus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) was $0.17 and was paid out next on April 11, 2022.

