Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Killbuck Bancshares operates as a bank holding company. It provides retail banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Its banking products include checking and savings accounts; personal lending products and e-banking services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Killbuck Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Killbuck Bancshares (KLIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Killbuck Bancshares (OTCPK: KLIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Killbuck Bancshares's (KLIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Killbuck Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Killbuck Bancshares (KLIB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Killbuck Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Killbuck Bancshares (KLIB)?

A

The stock price for Killbuck Bancshares (OTCPK: KLIB) is $173 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:15:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Killbuck Bancshares (KLIB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2012.

Q

When is Killbuck Bancshares (OTCPK:KLIB) reporting earnings?

A

Killbuck Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Killbuck Bancshares (KLIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Killbuck Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Killbuck Bancshares (KLIB) operate in?

A

Killbuck Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.