KLDiscovery Inc is a provider of technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies, and consumers solve complex data challenges. It provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation, and data recovery and management needs of its clients. The company offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. Through its Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management.