Klabin (OTC:KLBAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Klabin using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Klabin Questions & Answers
When is Klabin (OTCPK:KLBAY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Klabin
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Klabin (OTCPK:KLBAY)?
There are no earnings for Klabin
What were Klabin’s (OTCPK:KLBAY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Klabin
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.